Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after acquiring an additional 57,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $131.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.