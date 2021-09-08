Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

