Arizona State Retirement System Has $629,000 Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $17,132,000. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTK stock opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $118.38.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,333 shares of company stock worth $12,095,724. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

