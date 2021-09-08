Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PDM opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

