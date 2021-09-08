Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,690 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Plains GP by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,015.00 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

