Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 8,137.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of MLI opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

