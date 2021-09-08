Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.79

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,519,806 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £52.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, insider Michael de Villiers acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Ariana Resources Company Profile (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

