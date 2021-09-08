Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARNGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

ARNGF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 40,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,100. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.