Argent Trust Co Sells 286 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in BCE by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,198 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BCE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,649,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,403 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,187,000 after purchasing an additional 348,366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

NYSE BCE opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.56%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.