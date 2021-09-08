Argent Trust Co Reduces Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,455 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59.

