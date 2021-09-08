Argent Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $189.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.50 and a 52-week high of $190.92.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

