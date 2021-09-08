Argent Trust Co Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Entergy stock opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $114.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

