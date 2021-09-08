Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth $3,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 115,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 97,557 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. upped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $566.75 million, a P/E ratio of -96.58 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT).

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.