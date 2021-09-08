Argent Trust Co Acquires 600 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,065,408,000 after buying an additional 348,448 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,209 shares of company stock valued at $60,635,912 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $752.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $688.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $666.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.15, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.