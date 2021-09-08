Argent Trust Co Acquires 462 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.