Argent Trust Co Acquires 2,913 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,215,000 after purchasing an additional 973,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 743,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,619,000 after acquiring an additional 575,603 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40.

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

