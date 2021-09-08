Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Shares of AGX stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,101. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $772.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74.

Get Argan alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Argan stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Argan were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.