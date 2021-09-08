Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.72%.
Shares of AGX stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,101. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $772.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.
Argan Company Profile
Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.
