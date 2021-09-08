Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 373 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,661 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

NYSE:C opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.