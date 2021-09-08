Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X MLP ETF worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 186,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

