Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 62.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,747,000 after purchasing an additional 259,913 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,196,000 after buying an additional 328,431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,395,000 after buying an additional 45,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

