Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

