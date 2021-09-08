Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 125,490 shares.The stock last traded at $20.52 and had previously closed at $20.60.

ARQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $46,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $214,049. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

