Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report $2.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 780.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 million to $9.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%.

RKDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKDA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. 98,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,466. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of -0.68.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

