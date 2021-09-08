Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

ARMK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. 2,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Aramark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aramark by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

