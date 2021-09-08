Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

