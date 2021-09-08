Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,995,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after buying an additional 361,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after buying an additional 349,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 257,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.