Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $135.11

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.11 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 135.40 ($1.77). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 216,338 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.13. The company has a market cap of £280.91 million and a PE ratio of -79.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is -2.06%.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Julian Treger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £280,000 ($365,821.79). Insiders have sold 608,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,120,000 in the last three months.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

