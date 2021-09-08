Analyzing High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) & Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares High Tide and Petco Health and Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 1.00 -$26.48 million $0.23 94.17

High Tide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petco Health and Wellness.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -21.16% -37.66% -13.81% Petco Health and Wellness N/A 7.74% 2.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for High Tide and Petco Health and Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 0 1 0 3.00 Petco Health and Wellness 2 3 8 0 2.46

High Tide currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.27%. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.04%. Given High Tide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than Petco Health and Wellness.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats High Tide on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

