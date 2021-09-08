Analysts Set Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Price Target at C$8.20

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.20.

YRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

YRI stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,327. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.05 and a 12-month high of C$8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.67.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.3603258 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.