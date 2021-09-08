Analysts Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Target Price at $46.50

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

VWAGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $33.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $169.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Volkswagen has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.07 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

