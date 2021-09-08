Analysts Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT at $36.60

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of VCTR traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 168,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,457. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 14.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

