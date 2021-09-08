Analysts Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target at $29.56

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.56.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCGLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Société Générale Société anonyme stock remained flat at $$6.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. 50,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,403. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.66.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
