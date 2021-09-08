Analysts Set ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price at $48.08

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,773 shares of company stock worth $802,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

ON traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,611. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

