Analysts Set Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target at $29.14

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTOR. upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Meritor alerts:

NYSE MTOR traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $22.72. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,243. Meritor has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Meritor by 16.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the second quarter valued at $1,821,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the second quarter valued at $520,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 18.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 66,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Meritor by 92,942.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.