Analysts Issue Forecasts for C3.ai, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C3.ai in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for C3.ai’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

AI stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.19. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490,557 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,136.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $1,560,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,792,347 shares of company stock valued at $96,182,153 in the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

