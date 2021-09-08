Analysts Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $7.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.
UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
UNF opened at $225.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.67. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.
UniFirst Company Profile
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.