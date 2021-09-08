Analysts Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $7.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

UNF opened at $225.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.67. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

