Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to post $3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.42 and the lowest is $3.37. The Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $3.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $14.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $449.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,548. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $311.94 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,687 shares of company stock valued at $37,777,128 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

