Analysts Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). SeaSpine posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in SeaSpine by 120,357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. 1,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,812. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.21.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

