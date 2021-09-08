Analysts Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.08. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,646. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

