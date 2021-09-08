Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Post $5.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report $5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.16. W.W. Grainger reported earnings per share of $4.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $19.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.05 to $19.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $22.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $23.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW stock traded down $7.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.40. 5,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $337.25 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.