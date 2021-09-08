Analysts Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,021,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $49.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.68 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

