Analysts Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,303,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,383,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $80.66 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

