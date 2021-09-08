Analysts Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 418,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,034. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.