Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Announce $4.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings of $4.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.66 and the lowest is $4.16. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $4.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $12.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $14.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $369.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.67. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $391.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.