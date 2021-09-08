Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.610-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.69 EPS.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $163.27 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average is $160.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.29.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

