Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX) Insider Acquires A$115,432.72 in Stock

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX) insider Jane Bell bought 557,646 shares of Amplia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$115,432.72 ($82,451.94).

About Amplia Therapeutics

Amplia Therapeutics Limited, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis in Australia. The company's clinical development pipeline comprises two lead molecules, AMP945 and AMP886 that inhibits (FAK). It has a collaboration agreement with the Garvan Institute of Media Research in Sydney.

