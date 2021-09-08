AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) President Robert Goodmanson Sells 10,000 Shares

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of AMMO stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $72,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS POWW opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $802.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.50 and a beta of -0.68. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AMMO by 23.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in AMMO during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AMMO by 475.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 277,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AMMO by 89.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMMO during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POWW. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

