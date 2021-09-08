Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01), with a volume of 610,061 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

