Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Samantha Prout Sells 4,925 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $59,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Samantha Prout also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,078 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,391,000.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

