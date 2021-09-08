Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,658,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John F. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,272 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,579,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,401,000 after buying an additional 1,693,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

